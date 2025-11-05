Craig Bellamy says Celtic job ‘not on my radar’ as Wales focus on World Cup bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy says Celtic “isn’t on my radar” and insists being linked to the Parkhead post has made him more proud to be Welsh.

It has been reported that Wales boss Bellamy – who had a loan spell at Celtic in 2005 during his playing career – is among the potential candidates to succeed Brendan Rodgers since his resignation, with Martin O’Neill currently in interim charge of the Scottish champions.

“I can understand the links because I played there,” Bellamy said at a press conference to announce his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

“I definitely understand the links, but I love what I’m doing at this present moment and I’m completely focused on what’s to come.

“It’s looks like it’s going to be a (World Cup) play-off in March, and that’s what I’m focused on.

“I couldn’t want anything more than I have at this present moment. That’s where it lies with me.

“Anything else just isn’t on my radar and it won’t be on my radar. I’m a real proud Welshman.”

Bellamy attended a Football Association of Wales roadshow in Bangor last week, meeting fans and doing a question-and-answer session with supporters.

The 46-year-old signed a contract in July 2024 that runs until Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by Wales as part of a joint UK and Ireland tournament.

He said: “I don’t believe anyone’s as proud to be as Welsh as me, and I’m sure we all feel the same.

“This (job) has made it even more. It really has. I’ve fallen in love with the country even more.

“I’m grateful for what I have at the moment and I have a number of years to run. I have a four-year contract.

“I feel as long as I’m wanted and people in Wales feel I can add, then that is something that motivates me and I stay.

“This has been one of the best periods of my life and hopefully that continues as well.”

Bellamy named a 26-man squad for Wales’ closing qualifiers in Liechtenstein on November 15 and at home to North Macedonia three days later.

Aaron Ramsey was a notable absentee, with his Mexican adventure reportedly over following the mysterious disappearance of a family dog.

The 86-times capped midfielder was included for games against England and Belgium last month before withdrawing with a hamstring issue.

It was while Ramsey was away from his club Pumas UNAM that the family’s 10-year-old beagle Halo went missing from near a dog shelter while wearing a tracking collar.

According to reports in Mexico, Ramsey and Pumas have mutually terminated his contract since Halo’s disappearance, although neither the player nor the club have yet confirmed a parting of the ways.

Bellamy said: “It’s not for me to give clarity on that. That’s for Aaron and the club he’s at, or not at.

“He’s not available at this present moment as he’s still injured. It definitely wasn’t an option for us.

“I know it’s a difficult situation for his family. I’ve been there, it’s the most heart-wrenching situation. There are other things more important than football.”