The main talking points as Wales prepare to face Belgium in World Cup qualifying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales head to Belgium for Monday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in confident mood.

Craig Bellamy extended his unbeaten start as manager to nine games with Friday’s 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein as Wales went top of the group.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Brussels clash at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Bellamy on the attack

Wales boss Bellamy wasted no time in outlining his Brussels battle plan after beating Liechtenstein made it seven points from nine in World Cup qualifying.

“We go there and I’m not camping,” Bellamy said. “I’m not sitting back. It’s not in my make-up. I can’t do it.”

These were bold words from Bellamy, who knows Belgium present the acid test of his Wales reign.

Wilson – from boy to man

Harry Wilson was very much a boy when making his Wales debut in Belgium 12 years ago.

At the age of 16 years and 207 days he became Wales’ youngest-ever player – a record he still holds to this day.

A dozen years on and Wilson is now Wales’ main man, his second-half header against Liechtenstein his fifth goal in seven games since Bellamy took charge.

No Neco real blow for Wales

The only sour note of the Liechtenstein win was the early loss of Neco Williams to injury.

The Nottingham Forest full-back, one of the few Premier League regulars in the Wales squad, has been a stand-out player under Bellamy and will be a real miss in Brussels.

Jay Dasilva replaced Williams on Friday and set up Wilson’s goal with a fine cross, but Ben Davies could revert to left-back in Brussels with Chris Mepham partnering Joe Rodon at the heart of the defence.

‘Difficult’ Doku to haunt Bellamy?

Bellamy coached Jeremy Doku during his time as Anderlecht Under-21 coach and admits the Manchester City winger was “difficult” to work with.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

But Bellamy said Doku’s drive was “insane” and that he helped him become a better coach.

Doku has reached the Premier League via Rennes and could now return to haunt Bellamy on the international stage.

Has Belgium’s golden glow faded?

The FIFA world rankings would have it that Belgium are the eighth best team in the world.

But Belgium, who once topped the rankings, have only one win in eight games and began their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw in North Macedonia on Friday.

Former Lyon boss Rudi Garcia was perhaps a curious choice to take over as head coach in January, and only a few ageing members of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain.