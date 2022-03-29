Spirits will be high in Cardiff tonight as Wales host the Czech Republic in an international friendly match.

Gareth Bale’s two goals helped Wales advance to a World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine thanks to a 2-1 win over Austria on Thursday.

It means Wales will be in the hat for Friday’s World Cup draw, with the play-off final set to be rescheduled for June.

Robert Page will therefore want to keep the momentum going against the Czechs, who saw their World Cup dream come to an end after defeat to Sweden in their play-off semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Wales vs Czech Republic?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:40pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Ben Davies has withdrawn from the Wales squad due to injury so will be unavailable. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsay played on Thursday despite a lack of match fitness, so may be rested.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rondon, Mepham, Roberts; Wilson, Allen, Johnson, Williams; James, Matondo

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Zima, Brabec, Zima, Sadilek; Soucek, Barak; Masopust, Hlozek, Jankto; Pekhart

Odds

Wales: 11/8

Draw: 21/10

Czech Republic: 15/8

Prediction

Wales played the Czech Republic twice during their World Cup qualifying campaign, winning at home and drawing away. There may be a sense of coming back down to earth following Thursday night’s win, but Wales will be confident of keeping the party going if Bale can play a part. Wales 2-1 Czech Republic