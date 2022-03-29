Is Wales vs Czech Republic on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch friendly fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the friendly match tonight
Wales host the Czech Republic tonight in an international friendly match just days after Gareth Bale’s stunning double against Austria.
The 2-1 win over Austria saw Wales move one game away from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year.
But with the play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine postponed until at least June, Wales are playing the Czechs in a friendly match - with the proceeds going towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
The Czech Republic were defeated by Sweden in their play-off semi-final on Thursday to bring their World Cup dream to an end.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.
When is Wales vs Czech Republic?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:40pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Ben Davies has withdrawn from the Wales squad due to injury so will be unavailable. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsay played on Thursday despite a lack of match fitness, so may be rested.
Predicted line-ups
Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rondon, Mepham, Roberts; Wilson, Allen, Johnson, Williams; James, Matondo
Czech Republic: Vaclik; Zima, Brabec, Zima, Sadilek; Soucek, Barak; Masopust, Hlozek, Jankto; Pekhart
Odds
Wales: 11/8
Draw: 21/10
Czech Republic: 15/8
Prediction
Wales played the Czech Republic twice during their World Cup qualifying campaign, winning at home and drawing away. There may be a sense of coming back down to earth following Thursday night’s win, but Wales will be confident of keeping the party going if Bale can play a part. Wales 2-1 Czech Republic
