Wales vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Wales face Denmark in the first round of 16 match of Euro 2020
Wales are taking on Denmark at the Amsterdam ArenA in the first match of the last 16 at Euro 2020 this afternoon. Wales finished second to Italy in Group A, while Denmark managed to bounce back from two defeats in their opening two games to finish as runners-up to Belgium in Group B.
Five years on from their memorable run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Wales have a chance to create more happy memories after reaching the knockouts in successive tournaments. They lost 1-0 to Italy in their final group match thanks to Matteo Pessina’s goal, but the result sent Robert Page’s side through in second despite having to play 35 minutes with 10 men after Ethan Ampadu’s red card.
After a distressing opening game against Finland, in which Christian Eriksen collapsed, Kasper Hjulmand’s team bounced back from consecutive defeats to win 4-1 against Russia in Copenhagen. Goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle sealed an emotional win in front of thousands of home fans at the Parken Stadium. In making the last 16, Denmark became the first team in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group games. Follow all the action below:
Euro 2020: Atmosphere building ahead of Wales vs Denmark
Denmark’s passionate home crowd were one of the sights of the Euro 2020 group stages, with the fans at the Parken Stadium roaring the national team on to their stunning 4-1 over Russia to qualify for the last 16.
Thousands of Denmark fans have been able to make the journey to Amsterdam ahead of their match against Wales - but they must leave the country within 12 hours of arrival to avoid having to quarantine. The same rules have not been applied to the Wales fans, however, who have been banned from entering the Netherlands as the UK is not on the country’s ‘safe travel’ list. Only a handful of Welsh supporters are expected to be in the stadium tonight.
The Independent’s Melissa Reddy is in Amsterdam for the knockout match this evening.
Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark
