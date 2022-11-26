Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran

Wales must end a 38-year wait for victory over England to keep their round of 16 hopes alive.

Phil Blanche
Saturday 26 November 2022 09:10
Comments
Wales manager Robert Page appeared to write off his side’s round of 16 qualification chances after the 2-0 defeat to Iran (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales manager Robert Page appeared to write off his side’s round of 16 qualification chances after the 2-0 defeat to Iran (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wales are clinging on to a World Cup lifeline as they bid to reach the knockout stages – even though boss Robert Page appeared to write off their hopes after losing 2-0 to Iran.

England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path to the round of 16.

Wales must beat England on Tuesday – something they have not achieved since 1984 – at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and hope Iran and the United States draw their final group game.

That would see Wales finish behind England and above Iran in second spot on goal difference, the first deciding factor for teams level on points at this World Cup.

Beating England by anything less than a four-goal margin would not be enough for Wales should either Iran or USA win that final game.

Recommended

Wales, however, would finish above England and claim a round of 16 spot by beating Gareth Southgate’s side by four goals.

England have never lost to Wales by four goals in the 143-year history of the fixture.

Page was clearly not confident about progressing to the knockout stages after Iran struck twice in stoppage time, saying: “We want to finish the competition on a high.

“It’s out of our hands for going through, but we want to finish with a good performance and a win.

“We’re low at the moment, but we’ll get them back up for a tough game to finish with. We can’t sit and cry about it. Thankfully the game is just around the corner. We can go back out and give our supporters something to cheer about.

“They’ve shown a massive commitment to come out.

Recommended

“We’ll bounce back, we’ll pick them up and we’ll go again.”

England top Group B heading into the final game and know progress is assured so long as they avoid a 4-0 loss on Tuesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in