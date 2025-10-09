Football fans with dementia walk out with players for England-Wales match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Wales players walked out with football fans living with dementia ahead of their Wembley friendly.

The match has been designated as the Alzheimer’s Society International, the fourth edition since the partnership between the charity and the Football Association began in 2021.

The 22 adults were nominated from across England and Wales to represent the different types of dementia – an umbrella term for a number of illnesses associated with an ongoing decline in brain function – and they replaced the traditional child mascots.

One of them, 66-year-old Andy Paul, said: “I didn’t think at my age I’d ever do something like this and I was absolutely overwhelmed when I heard the news.

“I’m going to cherish this opportunity – to have my family there watching and to share the moment with them will be incredibly special.

“I also hope it will show people that dementia isn’t necessarily what you might expect and that being diagnosed doesn’t mean you suddenly stop doing the things you love.”

The 22 people also stood beside the players during the national anthems and received a warm reception from the sold-out Wembley crowd.

In keeping with previous Alzheimer’s Society Internationals, the players wore shirts without names on the back during the second half to highlight memory loss, a key symptom of dementia.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is glad the spotlight will be shone on a subject which affects so many people.

“We’re so happy that we can raise a subject like this and bring it into the spotlight,” he said before the game.

“I think this is only a positive thing that we can do as a national team and I know that the players are happy to contribute to such actions.

“It makes you aware how lucky we are and how privileged we are and makes us just very, very grateful.

“So, the best wishes and full support goes out to everyone who is affected, to all the families who are affected and stay strong, please.”