Wales take on Estonia tonight aiming to make it three wins in a row in World Cup qualifying.

Wales lost their opener to Group E favourites Belgium back in March, before beating the Czech Republic a few days later.

On Sunday they recorded a crucial win over Belarus thanks to Gareth Bale’s hat-trick, sealed with a last-gasp winner, to hold six points from three games.

Estonia are bottom of the table having failed to pick up a point and conceded 15 goals from their opening three matches.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

When is Wales vs Estonia?

The match takes place tonight, Wednesday 8 September, at 7.45pm BST.

How to watch Wales vs Estonia

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports HD in the UK, as well as S4C in Wales.

S4C is available to watch via the iPlayer while Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game live via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Aaron Ramsey remains out but Joe Rodon is back in the squad after injury. Harry Wilson returns from suspension but Kieffer Moore remains out isolating.

Predicted Wales line-up

Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Ampadu, Allen, Wilson, Harris, James, Bale.

Prediction

Wales have momentum from their win over Belarus and will surely have a bit too much for Estonia. Wales 1-0 Estonia.