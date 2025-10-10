Ethan Ampadu: Wales will recover from England loss in time for Belgium qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ethan Ampadu insisted “bruised” Wales will recover from their Wembley defeat and bounce back for Monday’s massive World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

Wales were dismantled by England inside the first 20 minutes of Thursday’s friendly as goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka underlined the gulf in class between the two sides.

Although Wales did not concede again and kept the scoreline to 3-0, manager Craig Bellamy was forced to defend choosing England – who are ranked fourth in the world – as opponents four days from Belgium’s visit to Cardiff.

Wales must beat Belgium to retain hopes of finishing top of their qualification group and reaching next summer’s finals automatically, although their strong Nations League showing last year almost certainly guarantees them a play-off spot in March.

Asked if morale had been damaged by being swept aside by England, Leeds midfielder Ampadu said: “Maybe naturally in the moment, because we’re all professionals.

“We came here with the highest expectations of ourselves. We wanted to put on a better performance and show what we can do, what we’ve been practising and what we’re capable of.

“But whether we like it or not, we have to go again on Monday and we know how big it is.

“So whether the morale’s gone or the ego is a little bit bruised we have to pick ourselves up as a team, which we will do.

“We’ve already spoken about that. It’s time to go again.”

While Thomas Tuchel took aim at England fans, insisting his players deserved more support from the “silent” Wembley crowd, Wales were applauded by many of their 7,000-strong travelling support at the final whistle.

Ampadu said he expected the ‘Red Wall’ to be at their loudest for the visit of group favourites Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium.

“I was disappointed (at the end) because the support they gave us and the performance we put out, especially in the first 20 minutes, they deserve more,” said Ampadu.

“That sums us up as a nation. We always stick together. We don’t take that for granted.

“We know what Monday’s going to be like at Cardiff City Stadium. We’ve had a few games like this and we know those moments, so it’s one that we’re relishing.

“We expected more from ourselves here, we prepared well, but we just did not execute, especially in the first half.”

Wales also trailed 3-0 to Belgium in the first half in June before fighting back to draw level, only for Kevin De Bruyne to grab a late winner for the hosts.

Bournemouth forward David Brooks said: “I feel we should have learned the lesson from Belgium really. We can’t start games like that.

“When you’re 3-0 down against a quality side like that it’s going to be a very long night.

“A few of us were probably just half a yard off where we needed to be, but in the second half we showed a bit more of what we’re about.

“Quick turnround and hopefully we can put it right on Monday. Belgium is obviously the main one.”