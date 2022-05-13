Wales fined over use of pyrotechnics in play-off win against Austria
The FAW warned spectators over the dangers posed by the devices.
Wales have been fined over their supporters’ use of pyrotechnics during the World Cup play-off win over Austria in March.
The Football Association of Wales confirmed world governing body FIFA had issued the sanction following the semi-final match on March 24 and warned supporters of the dangers of using such devices ahead of the home play-off final match against Scotland or Ukraine next month.
“There is no safe use of pyrotechnics in spectator areas at football events with their use having many health risks such as limb or digit removal due to their explosive power,” the FAW statement said.
“They can also cause loss of sight and have possible carcinogenic effects.”
Spectators were warned that entering a stadium in possession of such devices was a criminal offence and that anyone found guilty in the courts could expect a banning order.
“The FAW will work closely with Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the June international matches to prevent the use of pyrotechnics and will report any individuals to the relevant authorities if found in possession or uses such a device,” the statement added.
