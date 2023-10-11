Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales are set to take on Gibraltar in a friendly on Wednesday night in the first international fixture between both sides.

Despite the historic nature of the fixture, Wales’s focus may well likely be on their crunch Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia on Sunday. Rob Page’s side picked up a much-needed win against Latvia in October but remain fourth in Group D.

Gibraltar have endured a torrid international campaign in 2023, with Julio Ribas’ side winless in six since the turn of the year and yet to score in any fixture. With their Euro 2024 hopes already over, they will eye up a famous victory on away soil and their first victory since a 1-0 win against Andorra in November 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

What time is Wales vs Gibraltar?

The match will kick off at 19:45pm BST on Wednesday 11 October at the Stok Racecourse in Wrexham

How can I watch it?

Wednesday’s match will be able to be watched on a number of different channels with both S4C and Viaplay Sports 1 broadcasting the fixture. Viewers can also stream the action via BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Page has said he will use this friendly as a “perfect opportunity” to give some youngsters a chance and rest key players ahead of the game against Croatia later in the international break. That could mean a senior debut for the likes of 21-year-old Joe Low, who has replaced the injured Ben Cabango in the squad. David Brooks may also be in line for a return to the startling XI having scored off the bench against Latvia in last month’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gibraltar face the Republic of Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier later in the week but will likely field a full-strength team as they look to pull off a shock upset in Wrexham.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Davies; Low, Lockyer, B.Davies; Roberts, James, Levitt, Beck; Brooks, Broadhead; Bradshaw

Gibraltar: Coleing; Olivero, Britto, R.Chipolina, Mouelhi; Jolley, Sergeant; Ronan, Pozo, Walker; De Barr

Prediction

Even with a rotated starting lineup, Page’s Welsh side should be far too strong for Gibraltar in front of what is likely to be a lively atmosphere at the Stok Racecourse. Wales 3-0 Gibraltar.