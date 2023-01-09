Gemma Grainger signs new deal as Wales manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gemma Grainger has signed a two-year contract extension as manager of the Wales women’s national team.

The new deal means Grainger will be in charge for both the 2025 European Championship and 2027 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Grainger said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract and extend my journey working with this special group of players.

“I’m an ambitious coach, these players are ambitious and the FAW are ambitious, so all those things are a great match.

“We want to drive our progress and momentum from the last qualifying campaign, both on and off the pitch, and take that forward into the new year and the next two qualifying campaigns.”

Middlesbrough-born Grainger, who previously coached various England women’s development teams, succeeded Jayne Ludlow in March 2021.

The 40-year-old steered Wales into the 2023 World Cup play-offs final before last-minute defeat to Switzerland ended hopes of qualifying for Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said: “We have made huge strides with the women’s national team and our focus now is firmly on qualifying for UEFA Euro 2025 and the 2027 FIFA World Cup.

“This group has captured the imagination of the Welsh public and we have no doubt they will break new glass ceilings for Welsh football in the coming years.”

Wales return to action next month at the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Grainger’s side will warm up ahead of Euro 2025 qualification by playing the Philippines, Iceland and Scotland in the four-team tournament.