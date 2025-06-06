Craig Bellamy promises Wales will not sit back and defend against Belgium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy promised not to sit back and defend against group favourites Belgium on Monday after brushing aside Liechtenstein to go top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Wales coasted to a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein, the world’s 205th ranked team, as second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore added to Joe Rodon’s 39th-minute opener.

It was defender Rodon’s first international goal and Wales had complete domination of a one-sided contest with 27 goal attempts to zero.

Wales face a far tougher challenge in Brussels, although the Dragons did have the bonus of Belgium being held 1-1 in North Macedonia on Friday night, thanks to a late home equaliser.

Bellamy said: “We go there and I’m not camping. I’m not sitting back. It’s not in my make-up. I can’t do it, I don’t want to do it.

“I’ve got a little bit more in my head, but I’m really excited about it. I’ll try and absorb this one but then, yeah, get ready for that.”

Victory took Wales to the top of their World Cup qualifying section with seven points from three games – but Bellamy could not resist a dig at the Welsh ball boys on the perimeter of the pitch.

“There is a lot I liked,” said Bellamy. “I’d really like us to make this six, seven, eight. That’s what we need to push.

“These games have never been easy four our nation. We have a proven record of that.

“The mentality of the players was really good. Did we expect to win? Of course we did. Did we expect such a slow game?

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I felt our ball boys could have been a bit quicker. We are at home so we have a choice in that as well.

“I’m going to be looking for them in a bit – I’m not. I’m joking!”

Victory came at a price as Neco Williams, one of Wales’ best performers since Bellamy took charge last summer, was forced off midway through the first half with a nasty-looking injury.

The Nottingham Forest full-back, in trying to cross on the byline midway through the first half, landed awkwardly and was in obvious pain before leaving the field on a stretcher.

Williams appears a serious doubt for Monday’s clash with Belgium.

“Give us a few hours,” said Bellamy. “We just don’t know. We’ll find out tomorrow morning (Saturday).

“The medical staff will be racing with it, we’ll make sure he’s looked after.

“We’ll find more and relay that message as soon as we know.”