Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal as Wales' major tournament debut ended with a chastening 3-0 defeat against the Netherlands in Lucerne.

Wales, the lowest ranked team in the competition, had made an encouraging start to the Euro 2025 Group D opener at the Allmend Stadium, but were undone by two clinical Dutch goals either side of the break.

After Jill Roord's shot had hit the woodwork, Wales' solid defensive line was eventually breached when Miedema clipped home a fine dipping effort in stoppage time at the end of the first half to bring up her century in style.

open image in gallery Miedema became the first Dutch player, men’s or women’s, to reach a hundred goals for the Netherlands ( REUTERS )

Victoria Pelova then struck from close range just three minutes into the second half before Esmee Brugts added a third to put the result beyond Rhian Wilkinson's side, who next play France in St Gallen on Wednesday.

Despite being pushed deep for long spells, Wales - with Esther Morgan handed a surprise start in a back three - had held their own as the Netherlands struggled to break them down in the final third ahead of the first drinks break.

Wales, cheered on by around 3,800 supporters, were again well organised when play continued as the Dutch, who were European champions in 2017, looked to find a cutting edge to all of their possession.

The Netherlands, though, were soon within inches of taking the lead in the 35th minute.

Rhiannon Roberts headed out a long pass which had been launched towards the Wales penalty area. The ball dropped out to Roord, who took a touch before sending a 20-yard drive flying past Wales keeper Olivia Clark but her strike came back off the post.

Wales created a decent opening late in the first half when Jess Fishlock laid the the ball off to Lily Woodham, only for her shot to fly over.

The Netherlands then broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time through a brilliant finish from Miedema.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Miedema curled in a stunning strike just before half time ( REUTERS )

There looked little on for the Manchester City forward when she collected the ball on the left just outside the Wales penalty area, before then switching back inside to clip a fine effort up over Clark and into the far corner.

Wales fell further behind three minutes after the restart when Danielle van de Donk latched on to a long ball and had the time to pick out Pelova, who fired home from inside the six-yard box.

Former Manchester City midfielder Roord then saw another shot crash back off the bar before the Netherlands did get a third goal in the 57th minute.

Jackie Groenen's long-range strike rattled the crossbar again and after Wales failed to clear the danger, Brugts volleyed in a deep cross at the back post.

open image in gallery Brugts added a third for the Netherlands, who also hit the post or bar several times ( REUTERS )

Wales head coach Wilkinson looked to minimise further damage by making some substitutions going into the last 25 minutes, sending on Ffion Morgan, Kayleigh Barton and Rachel Rowe to replace Fishlock, Hannah Cain and Josie Green.

Clark was out quickly to make a brave stop at the feet of Lineth Beerensteyn as she raced clear on goal before the Netherlands substitute then saw her late angled strike ruled out for offside.

PA