Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful

The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Phil Blanche
Thursday 27 October 2022 11:01
Comments
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff could host the opening game of Euro 2028 if a joint UK and Ireland bid succeeds (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff could host the opening game of Euro 2028 if a joint UK and Ireland bid succeeds (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.

Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.

The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.

“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told the PA news agency.

“We have submitted the dossier with our co-countries and we will have a decision by September 2023. It’s us against Turkey and we’re clearly economically fan-wise a really strong bid.

Recommended

“We’ve hosted the Champions League final (in 2017), but to host the Euros in Cymru (Wales) would be spectacular.

“With Cardiff having a stadium in the centre of the city and Wembley most likely to host the final, that would be a really good destination for the opening game.

“There’s lots of discussions around it, but I think we are well positioned to do that – and we hope to have Cymru kicking off in the first game of Euro 2028.”

England is expected to provide six venues from a reported 10-strong shortlist.

Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium, Old Trafford, City of Manchester Stadium, Everton Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park, Stadium MK and the Stadium of Light are all potential venues.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would have one stadium each, while Ireland’s two venues would be Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin.

Uefa has decided against expanding the finals from 24 to 32 teams, and the number of host places for a joint UK and Ireland tournament would have to be agreed.

Recommended

Mooney said: “A host gets places, but we’re not going to get five. Obviously Fifa rankings would work really well for us as we’re way ahead of anyone else apart from England.

“That said, you’d probably have to look at performance in qualification rather than rankings. But we will try and get as many places as we can.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in