Wales boss Robert Page close to signing ‘exciting’ long-term contract
Page, who previously served as Ryan Giggs’ assistant, has led the country to their first World Cup since 1958
Wales manager Robert Page is close to signing a new “long-term” contract, according to FAW president Steve Williams.
Page has been in charge of the national team since stepping in for Ryan Giggs – initially on a temporary basis – when the former Manchester United winger was placed on leave in November 2020.
Giggs eventually stood down as Wales boss in June of this year ahead of a domestic violence trial which is ongoing. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
After taking Wales to the last 16 of Euro 2020, Page – who previously served as Giggs’ assistant – led the country to their first World Cup since 1958, sealing qualification via a memorable play-off victory over Ukraine in Cardiff in June.
Williams says he and FAW chief executive Noel Mooney have held advanced talks with Page over fresh terms.
“Noel Mooney and myself are working with Rob and his agent on an exciting, long-term contract,” Williams told BBC Sport Wales.
“We’re dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and fingers crossed we’ll be able to make an announcement in the forthcoming weeks.”
Wales begin their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 before also facing Iran and England in Group B.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies