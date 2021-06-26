Robert Page confident Wales can continue defying the odds against Denmark

Robert Page believes Wales have the right approach to continue their Euro 2020 journey by beating Denmark in Amsterdam

Wales are cast in the role of outsiders at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, with Denmark fuelled by support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their tournament opener.

Eriksen is now recovering following his on-pitch collapse and it is at the home of his former club, Ajax, that Denmark and Wales will meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Denmark Russia Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

“We think we’ve got a game plan that can hurt them,” said boss Page, who has a full squad to select from other than suspended Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

“It was about getting through, but we didn’t want to finish third in the group.

“We’ve earned the right to finish second and the credit has got to go to the players for doing that against all the odds.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t see us finishing second.”

Page said earlier this week that Wales had overcome a logistical “nightmare” to reach the round of 16.

Only Switzerland and Sweden have travelled more miles than Wales during the cross-continent tournament.

Asked whether qualification felt sweeter after so many logistical issues, Page said: “I suppose so, but we can’t grumble about it.

“This is how it’s unfolded. We’ve gone to Baku and Rome and now we’re in Amsterdam.

“We’re fully prepared and ready for a battle. The world has taken note of what’s happened (to Eriksen) and the emotion involved in it.

Netherlands Wales Denmark Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

“We can’t get involved in that. It’s work for us as usual, we’ve got a job to do and we want to go and finish it.”

Page has been in interim charge since November, with manager Ryan Giggs on leave from his position.

It has been a remarkable journey for Page, whose previous managerial positions were at Port Vale, Northampton and the Wales Under-21 team.

The 46-year-old began his playing career at Watford and won successive promotions there under the late former England manager Graham Taylor

SOCCER Taylor1 (PA Archive)

Page said: “This is the pinnacle of my personal career from a managing point of view, and you take aspects of all managers you’ve worked with.

“It’s only years later that you have time to reflect and look back at what Graham used to do.

“His man-management was excellent, his knowledge and understanding.

“He donned about four or five different hats. He was coach, manager, fitness coach, psychologist and, of course, you’re going to learn a lot from that.

“He was one of many good managers that I was blessed to work for.”