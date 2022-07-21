Paul Bodin departs his role as Wales Under-21 manager by mutual consent
The former Swindon coach was appointed nearly three years ago
Paul Bodin has left his role as Wales Under-21 manager.
The Football Association of Wales said in a statement that Bodin’s departure was a “mutual” decision.
The statement said: “The Football Association of Wales can confirm that Paul Bodin has left the role of Cymru U21 manager by mutual consent.
“The FAW would like to put on record its gratitude to Paul Bodin for his commitment to the Cymru national teams and wish him the very best for the future.”
Former left-back Bodin, who won 23 caps for Wales between 1990 and 1994, became under-21 manager in August 2019 when Robert Page was promoted to join Ryan Giggs’ senior staff.
He had previously managed the under-19 side and coached in the age groups set-up, helping Wales qualify for the UEFA elite rounds on several occasions.
Bodin spent 12 years as a youth-team coach at Swindon and had a short spell in caretaker charge of the first team there in 2011.
During his time with Wales, he nurtured the likes of Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams and Rhys Norrington-Davies who helped Page’s senior squad qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.
