Wales and Switzerland begin their Euro 2020 campaigns on Saturday afternoon when they face off in Baku.

The teams are joined in a treacherous Group A by Italy and Turkey, with Wales facing a tough task to match their semi-final run from five years ago.

Switzerland, meanwhile, exited Euro 2016 in the round of 16, losing to Poland on penalties, and like Wales will perhaps be vying for one of the four best third-place finishes in the group stage to move forward.

Wales will be led by interim coach Robert Page here, standing in for Ryan Giggs as the former Manchester United winger prepares to face trial, accused of assault.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in Britain, with Welsh channel S4C providing free-to-air coverage as well.

What is the team news?

The majority of Wales’ best players should be fit here, including Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Dan James. The same applies to Switzerland, with Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri on call.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Allen, Ampadu, Ramsey, Bale, James.

Switzerland: Sommer, Omeragic, Schar, Cumart, Mbabu, Fernandes, Xhaka, Vargas, Shaqiri, Gavranovic, Mehmedi.

Odds

Wales: 14/5

Draw: 21/10

Switzerland: 11/10

Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to avoid defeat, while simultaneously knowing that a win would put them in a great position to secure one of the four best third-place finishes and a spot in the last 16. The final score here might just be in between those results, however. Wales 1-1 Switzerland.