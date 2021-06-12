Wales vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up
Follow all the latest updates from Baku as day two of Euro 2020 gets under way
Wales take on Switzerland in Baku on Saturday afternoon on day two of Euro 2020.
The fixture follows Italy’s win over Turkey in Rome last night – another Group A meeting – with Wales hoping they can start strong and go on to match their semi-final run from Euro 2016, though they know they face a tough task in doing so. Switzerland, meanwhile, made it to the last 16 in Paris five years ago, before falling to Poland in a penalty shootout.
This is a crucial game for both sides, who will know that one win may be enough to secure safe passage through to the first knockout round as one of the competition’s four best third-placed finishers.
Wales will be relying on captain and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale throughout the tournament, who spent last season on loan at his old club Tottenham, as well as Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Interim coach Robert Page, standing in for Ryan Giggs, can also call upon the likes of Manchester United winger Dan James and Spurs full-back Ben Davies.
Switzerland, meanwhile, will need Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri to be firing on all cylinders here and in the Swiss’ remaining group fixtures.
Follow live updates from Wales vs Switzerland from Baku at Euro 2020:
Wales face Switzerland in Group A at Euro 2020
A summer of anticipation and excitement for Wales and Switzerland starts here, as the two nations begin their Euro 2020 campaign with a Group A clash in Baku. Rob Page will be hoping to inspire his squad - and the country - with a strong opening performance, giving the Dragons an ongoing chance of reaching the knock-out phase.
Picking up a positive result here would be a huge boost to Wales’ chances, but they face a very strong Switzerland squad packed with talent from the Premier League and Bundesliga in particular.
Left-footed stars of each national team’s attack will be firmly under the spotlight here: Gareth Bale for Wales and Xherdan Shaqiri for Switzerland. Both play a central role in chance creation and goalscoring for their respective countries and if either one shines here, the chances of picking up three points will be significantly increased.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies