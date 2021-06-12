Wales face Switzerland in Baku on Saturday as the two sides begin their Euro 2020 campaigns.

The nations are joined in a tricky Group A by Italy and Turkey, with Wales facing a tough task to go as far as the semi-finals – as they did in 2016.

Switzerland were beaten in the round of 16 five years ago, eliminated by Poland in a penalty shootout, and like Wales will possibly be vying for one of the four best third-place finishes in the group stage to progress.

The Dragons drew 0-0 with Albania last week in their final warm-up game ahead of the Euros after losing 3-0 to France, while Switzerland beat USA 2-1 before thrashing Lichtenstein 7-0.

Wales will be led by interim coach Robert Page here, standing in for Ryan Giggs as the former Manchester United winger prepares to face trial, accused of assault.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in Britain, with Welsh channel S4C providing free-to-air coverage as well.

What is the team news?

The majority of Wales’ best players should be fit here, including Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Dan James. The same applies to Switzerland, with Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri on call.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Allen, Ampadu, Ramsey, Bale, James.

Switzerland: Sommer, Omeragic, Schar, Cumart, Mbabu, Fernandes, Xhaka, Vargas, Shaqiri, Gavranovic, Mehmedi.

Odds

Wales: 14/5

Draw: 21/10

Switzerland: 11/10

Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to avoid defeat, while simultaneously knowing that a win would put them in a great position to secure one of the four best third-place finishes and a spot in the last 16. The final score here might just be in between those results, however. Wales 1-1 Switzerland.