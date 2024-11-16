Craig Bellamy continues unbeaten record as Wales earn point in Turkey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales maintained their unbeaten record under Craig Bellamy in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Turkey after Kerem Akturkoglu sent his 89th-minute penalty against a post.

Turkey were given the chance to sew up Group B4 when Neco Williams stretched out a leg and Yunus Akgun went to ground.

But Akturkoglu tamely rolled his effort on to the base of a post and wide as Karl Darlow dived the other way.

The point leaves Wales second in Group B4, two points behind Turkey and two ahead of Iceland following their 2-0 win in Montenegro.

Wales will secure at least a Nations League play-off place in March by avoiding defeat at home to Iceland on Tuesday while knowing victory would secure top spot and promotion to League A should Turkey lose in Montenegro.

A point against the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in Kayseri was earned the hard way – often suffering the ‘pain’ that Bellamy had predicted before kick-off.

Turkey dominated possession, territory and goal attempts but Wales displayed resilience – evidenced by countless blocks – that would have delighted Bellamy.

Wales struck the woodwork through Harry Wilson while Jordan James saw his first-half effort disallowed for offside.

Daniel James was available for the first time to Bellamy after injury but the Leeds winger started on the bench with Sorba Thomas preferred.

Darlow got the nod over Danny Ward in goal as Josh Sheehan and Jordan James formed a new midfield partnership.

Turkey had not played in Kayseri since September 2013 when they beat Andorra 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier on a night Inter Milan midfielder and current captain Hakan Calhanoglu made his debut.

Wales began in the fashion of a confident side unbeaten in four games, composed in possession amid the deafening whistles from the stands if not creating anything of substance.

But Arda Guler, the precocious Real Madrid teenager, tested Darlow from range and the momentum shifted as Turkey took control.

Brennan Johnson was booked for tripping Baris Alper Yilmaz and the Turkey forward was soon down in the penalty area as Darlow punched clear and home supporters bayed for a spot-kick.

Turkey were let down by some wild shooting from Akturkoglu and Merih Demiral but Wales were looking increasingly shaky.

Connor Roberts’ intervention at the far post prevented Demiral from a simple tap-in and Darlow thrust out a strong left hand to deny Akgun from Akturkoglu’s defence-splitting pass.

Akturkoglu and Wilson both went to ground inside 60 seconds claiming penalties before Wales had the ball in the net.

Mark Harris cut the ball back for Jordan James to finish sweetly but VAR confirmed the assistant referee’s decision that the Wales striker was marginally offside.

Joe Rodon and Harris were involved in a horrible clash of heads that left them grounded and needing treatment for several minutes.

Both eventually continued – Harris with a nasty shiner by his right eye and Rodon sporting a headband – and they were almost celebrating a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Harris sped down the left to find Wilson and his left-footed effort bounced off the post and just away from Johnson on the rebound.

Darlow held Guler’s header and there was little surprise Harris was replaced at half-time by Daniel James, with Johnson moving into a central striking role.

Wales escaped when Wilson gave the ball away and Akturkoglu sliced wide but there was less fluency from Turkey until Akgun skipped past Williams to tee up Enes Unal.

But the Bournemouth forward, having been introduced just moments earlier, poked wide with the goal at his mercy.

Guler had another gilt-edged chance when left unmarked inside the area but Wales survived that and late penalty drama to claim a worthy point.