Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals
Much has changed in the last 64 years.
Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.
Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.
Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.
Average price of a pint
1958: Two shillings (24 pence)
2022: £3.96
Number One in the singles charts
June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry Now
June 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was
Who was UK Prime Minister?
1958: Harold Macmillan
2022: Boris Johnson
Average house price
1958: £2,049
2022: £260,771
Average petrol price
1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)
2022: £1.68 (per litre)
Most popular TV show
1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)
2022: Bridgerton
Average price of milk (per pint)
1958: 3p
2022: 49p
Most popular car
1958: Ford Anglia
2022: Vauxhall Corsa
Highest grossing film
1958: South Pacific
2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes
1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)
2022: £13.60
Size of British Army
1958: 615,500 personnel
2022: 148,000 personnel
Average price of a loaf of bread
1958: 4p
2022: £1.15
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.