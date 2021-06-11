Walsall snap up Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson on two-year deal

Walsall have signed Conor Wilkinson from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.

The striker will officially join the club on July 1, having spent the last two seasons with Orient in League Two.

“I’m very excited,” the 26-year-old, who scored 20 goals during his time at Orient, told the Saddlers’ club website.

“Once I met [technical director] Jamie [Fullarton] and I met the manager it was a no brainer for me.

“I’ve had a fair few offers in the window but this one came to me and made a lot of sense for me.

“I’ve worked with Jamie before during my time at Bolton and I felt like I was at my best form under him. He got me going and he knew how to get the best out of me.”

PA