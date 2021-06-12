Joss Labadie joins Walsall on two-year deal

Walsall have completed the signing of midfielder Joss Labadie on a free transfer from Sky Bet League Two rivals Newport

The 30-year-old has spent the last five seasons in Wales and captained the Exiles for the majority of his time at Rodney Parade, but has agreed a two-year deal with the Saddlers with his previous terms set to expire on June 30.

Labadie becomes new boss Matt Taylor’s second signing and praised the ambition of his new team.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s an amazing club, with an amazing stadium and an amazing manager. I can’t wait to get started.

“The club in itself is a League One club for me and I want to try and play my part in getting us to that level.

“I had a meeting with Matt and it was really productive, really positive and the prospect of playing under him with his ideas and philosophy was very attractive.”