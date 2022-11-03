Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On This Day in 2008: Aidy Boothroyd leaves Watford

Boothroyd took Watford to promotion but left them in the Championship.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 03 November 2022 08:46
Aidy Boothroyd went on to manage England Under-21s. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aidy Boothroyd went on to manage England Under-21s. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Watford sacked manager Aidy Boothroyd on this day in 2008.

The Hornets parted company with the boss who took them back to the Premier League two years earlier.

It was Boothroyd’s first job in senior management and he guided the Hornets to third in the Championship to reach the play-offs in 2005-06.

They beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on aggregate before a 3-0 win over Leeds at the Millennium Stadium.

The following season Watford won just five games in the top flight and finished bottom but reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup before losing to Manchester United.

Recommended

Yet it turned sour for Boothroyd after they lost to Hull in the play-offs in 2007-08 having finished sixth. Just six months later he left Vicarage Road with the Hornets 21st in the Championship, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Boothroyd went onto manage Colchester, Coventry and Northampton before joining the Football Association as Under-20s manager.

He replaced Gareth Southgate as Under-21 boss and took the Young Lions to three European Championships before leaving in 2021.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in