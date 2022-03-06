Watford vs Arsenal player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines as Arsenal crack top four

Arsenal have fired themselves into the Premier League top four with an entertaining 3-2 win over Watford.

The hosts thought they had first blood when Emmanuel Dennis scored in the opening seconds but he was ruled offside.

Arsenal hit back quickly. Bukayo Saka had fabulous feet to feed Martin Odegaard to score the opener. But the hosts equalised with Cucho Hernandez hitting a cracking bicycle kick.

Watford continued to pile on the pressure but Saka was the next scorer and in the second half, a screamer from Gabriel Martinelli made it 3-1.

Moussa Sissoko slotted home to set up a grandstand final, however Watford couldn’t find a late equaliser.

The result is another blow in Watford’s bid to stay in the Premier League as they remain in the relegation zone. But how did each player perform? Here are the player ratings from the fixture.

Cucho Hernandez equalised for Watford (Getty Images)

Watford

Ben Foster - 6

Foster was aiming to keep his first clean sheet against Arsenal but the dream lasted five minutes when Odegaard poked home.

He couldn’t do much to save Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli’s cracking goals, although his distribution was inconsistent and he put far too much on a goal kick when Watford were looking to equalise for a second time.

Kiko Femenia - 5

Femenia did well to quell an early Arsenal threat and had some promising moments but didn’t get himself involved enough to earn a higher score.

He put in a beautiful cross to tee up Dennis at one stage but the forward couldn’t convert.

Craig Cathcart - 5

He had good communication with his teammates in front of him in midfield but was sloppy in moments which handed the momentum back to Arsenal.

Cathcart blocked a chance from Cedric in what was an otherwise quiet second half.

Samir - 5

While Samir had some solid passes forward, the Brazilian centre-backs name was hardly mentioned in the match.

Hassane Kamara - 6

He linked up well with Cathcart and his build-up play from the left flank led to a handful of chances for Watford.

When he found himself at the edge of the box, he fired miles over the bar but at the other end, he did do well to block Saka from scoring Arsenal’s fourth. He looked exhausted at full-time.

Moussa Sissoko - 8

Sissoko defended really well and helped launch a number of the Hornets’ counter-attacks. He was everywhere for Watford.

Deservedly got his moment in the sun in the closing moments when he scored Watford’s second with a calm finish.

Imran Louza - 5

In and out of the game, Louza had an opportunity to score his first goal for Watford through a free-kick but the effort didn’t have enough power on it and so Ramsdale easily saved.

He conceded a free kick with a challenge on Lacazette, showing his frustration at his side going behind for the second time, and a loose pass enabled Arsenal to score their third goal. He was subbed at 63 minutes.

Tom Cleverly - 5

Cleverly crossed some pinpoint balls into the box and was the player with a go-forward mindset in the Watford side from the off.

However, he undid all of his good work when Saka stole the ball off him in the midfield which led to the England international scoring Arsenal’s second goal.

He then wasted a good opportunity for Watford as a loose pass went out of play and almost pounced on another mistake from Ramsdale but the keeper did enough to stop it.

Cucho Hernandez - 7

Provided a certain amount of spark going forward and scored an absolutely stunning goal to equalise for the hosts - producing a beautiful bicycle kick that flew in.

In and out of the game aside from that and a lack of consistency prevent him scoring more highly

Emmanuel Dennis - 6

Dennis had to step up this match with several stars missing for Watford and he thought he had the dream start with a goal in the first minute. However, he was ruled offside.

He had numerous chances throughout the match, forcing Ramsdale into a save at one point and then he missed another chance to get the Hornets back in the match.

Wasn’t his day in front of goal but did look dangerous throughout

Joao Pedro - 6

He won a good free-kick early after being fouled by Gabriel and was part of the great pressure Watford piled on Arsenal after they equalised at 1-1 but they couldn’t quite convert their chances.

He later thought he had won a penalty but the foul was reviewed by VAR and it wasn’t given.

Subs: Kayembe (63’) - 4, Kalu (89’) - 4.

Odegaard opened the game’s scoring (Getty Images)

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

He stopped an early free-kick but conceded to Hernandez’s unbelievable strike, although he did well to stop Watford from going ahead through Dennis and Joao Pedro.

A sloppy kick out saw Watford almost equalise early in the second half when he was caught in no-man’s land and he was only saved by his defenders.

Another mistake in the second half, a loose pass in the box, almost saw Watford score before he was beaten for a second time late on.

Cedric Soares - 5

An average performance from the right-back, who notably messed up a chance during the build-up to an attack.

Did well to defend a throw-in which he conceded from a loose pass and received a yellow card for a challenge on Joao Pedro.

Ben White - 7

The defender attempted to quell Watford’s momentum after they equalised and was a thorn in the side of the hosts.

Odegaard laid the ball on a plate for the centre-back but he fluffed his chance and his afternoon took a turn as his sloppy defending saw Sissoko score.

Gabriel - 6

Defended a chance from Dennis well as Watford looked to build on their momentum and had a chance to score a corner just before half-time but the angle was tricky on his header.

Gabriel started the second half well by stopping Dennis capitalising on a sloppy pass from Ramsdale.

Kieran Tierney - 7

He had a solid performance but it wasn’t a standout of his time at Arsenal.

He was also comfortable with the captaincy armband after Lacazette was subbed.

Thomas Partey - 6

He didn’t have much involvement in Arsenal’s bright start but he grew into the game.

Partey had a good opportunity to put Arsenal ahead but his chance went just wide. He then provided further fodder to Arsenal fans’ jokes about his poor shooting as he had a long-range shot but it was nowhere near on target.

Granit Xhaka - 6

He was a player in the background pulling the strings around the box.

Xhaka had a shot but it was way off target, getting jeers from the crowd for the effort and he later conceded a free-kick with a cheap shot.

Bukayo Saka - 9

A simply brilliant performance.

A beautiful one-two move just outside the box saw him put Odegaard in a sensational position for the opening goal.

He quietened down after the early bright start but is always on the prowl and another one-two saw him score Arsenal’s second. It was his ninth goal of the season.

He sliced through the Watford defence in the second half, had great link-up play with Odegaard and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Martin Odegaard - 8

He was fed multiple balls and he eventually seized his chance with an early goal to settle the almost-shock start.

Odegaard continued his good form in the second half with lovely link-up play with Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

Martinelli had a good match with some great crosses to feed Odegaard in the opening phases of the game.

Some of his passing was a bit loose thereafter but he pulled out a screamer for Arsenal’s third. He struck the ball outside of the box with Foster having no chance of saving it.

Alexandre Lacazette - 8

He continued his fine form with sublime touches and control - another selfless No.9 performance despite not scoring.

He provided an assist for Arsenal’s second goal as the captain passed to Saka who scored and it seemed to wake the skipper up. He had a shot at goal himself and put some slick passes in the box.

He got another assist in Martinelli’s goal but his shooting was again suspect, as he scuffed a couple of chances.

Subs: Pepe (73’) - 6, Nketiah (80’) - 6, Holding (90’) - 4.