Watford vs Chelsea paused due to medical emergency in crowd
The players left the field at Vicarage Road while paramedics attended to the fan
The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was paused after 13 minutes at Vicarage Road due to a medical emergency in the crowd.
The players left the field after Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso saw a group of supporters calling for help.
Paramedics and the medical teams from both clubs attended to the fan in question in the crowd, with the players waiting in the dressing room until any further news was disclosed.
After the fan was taken out of the stadium and to an ambulance the players returned to the pitch and began warming up.
Soon afterwards, the announcer at Vicarage Road said the fan had suffered a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised.
More follows...
