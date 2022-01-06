Watford sign Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese until June 2025

The 27-year-old has signed a deal until June 2025.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 06 January 2022 19:47
Watford are battling to stay in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford are battling to stay in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Watford have completed the signing of Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese

The 27-year-old has signed a deal until June 2025 and follows the arrival of Hassane Kamara from Nice.

Samir started his career at home-town club Flamengo in Rio before moving to Italy during January 2016.

The Brazilian, called up to the senior national team for the first time in 2019, made 147 appearance for Udinese.

The addition of Samir, who is left-footed, will provide more defensive cover for Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri as he aims to keep the club in the Premier League.

Recommended

Watford currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone, but have played a match more than third-bottom Burnley.

The Hornets have lost six straight games since beating Manchester United and travel to Ranieri’s former club Leicester on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in