Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice
The Hornets have strengthened the left side of their defence.
Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice
The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.
The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.
Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.
He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.
Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.