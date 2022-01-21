Just one point separates Watford and Norwich heading into their huge relegation clash at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Claudio Ranieri’s side know a win would take them four points clear of the bottom three with two games in hand on Norwich.

But a victory for Dean Smith’s team could lift them out of the relegation zone just two weeks after many felt they were doomed at the foot of the table.

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr handed Watford a 3-1 win at Carrow Road earlier on in the season. But he is not available for the return fixture as Norwich attempt to climb above their Premier League rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture tonight.

When is Watford vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 21 January at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Team News

Watford still have a number of omissions from their squad heading into this crunch game. The quartet of Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo, Kwadwo Baah and Sarr are all still sidelined due to various injuries. And Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are away on Africa Cup of Nations duties. The positive news for Ranieri is that Kiko Femenia could return to the starting line-up.

Smith also faces a selection headache as he has a long list of absentees. Billy Gilmour, Christoph Zimmermann, Mathias Normann, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele are out with injuries. Kenny McLean is also set to miss the game due to Covid. Goalkeeper Tim Krul is also out.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Kayembe; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King.

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Sargent, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah

Prediction

Whichever team loses this game will leave Vicarage Road with a dreaded feeling that relegation back down to the Championship is well and truly on the cards. The magnitude of the fixture means it is likely to be a cagey game, with one goal potentially settling the match. And Watford have a little more fire power up front so will be the favourites to sneak a victory. 1-0 Watford.