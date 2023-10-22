On This Day in 2010 – Wayne Rooney makes shock U-turn after Man Utd quit threat

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wayne Rooney made a shock U-turn and signed a new five-year deal at Manchester United on this day in 2010.

It came as quite a shock when Rooney signed a new contract just two days after the United and England striker had announced his intention to quit Old Trafford when he released a statement which questioned the club’s ambition.

The then 24-year-old let rip at the club’s leadership and said he would not be agreeing new terms following meetings with chief executive David Gill.

“During those meetings in August I asked for assurances about the continued ability of the club to attract the top players in the world,” said Rooney.

“I met with David Gill last week he did not give me any of the assurances I was seeking about the future squad. I then told him that I would not be signing a new contract.”

Reports of Rooney’s dissatisfaction had been rumbling for a few days, with a “dumbfounded” manager Sir Alex Ferguson also confirming the forward’s desire to leave.

Ferguson said: “We are as bemused as anyone can be, we can’t quite understand why he would want to leave.

“I was dumbfounded. Only months before he was saying he was at the greatest club in the world.”

Rumours started to spread about Rooney wanting to ditch United for rivals Manchester City, who were among many of the clubs keen to sign him, something which led to around 30 protesters gathering outside his Cheshire home.

Given the strength of Rooney’s statement, nobody expected the Liverpudlian to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Rooney’s U-turn came after conversations with Ferguson and the club’s owners who convinced the England international to commit his future to the club.

“I’m delighted to sign another deal at United,” he said. “I’ve spoken to the manager and the owners and they’ve convinced me this is where I belong.”

Ferguson added: “I think Wayne now understands what a great club Manchester United is.”

Rooney, who had joined United from Everton in 2004, stayed at the club for a further seven years and went on to become the club’s record scorer with 253 goals.