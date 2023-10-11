Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as the new manager of Birmingham City.

The former England captain left MLS side DC United last week and has now returned to English football with the Championship outfit.

Rooney, 37, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Blues with immediate effect and has been joined in the dugout by ex-England team-mate Ashley Cole and former Manchester United team-mate John O’Shea.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time, said Rooney. “It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected.

“I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.”

