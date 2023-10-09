Football rumours: Wayne Rooney in the running for Birmingham job

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Wayne Rooney is in the running to become Birmingham manager, the Times reports. The former England and Manchester United captain is looking for a now role after leaving MLS side DC United.

The Mirror says Rooney would bring former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole and former Manchester United team-mate John O’Shea with him if he is to get the job.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme and Flamengo winger Lorran, who are both 17, according the the Daily Star. The Brazilian teenagers could cost the club a combined £100million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino says he knows nothing about rumours linking the Argentina forward to Barcelona on a loan deal, Goal reports.

Jack Clarke: North-East publication the Chronicle says Sunderland face a fight to keep the winger amid interest from Brentford.