Wayne Rooney ‘raging’ after Coleen’s prank before England call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney said he was “fuming” after his wife Coleen painted his toenails when he was asleep the night before his first England call-up.

The football icon also shared anecdotes from his early career, including when he accidentally made David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, cry at an unexpected dinner.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show podcast, the former Manchester United star recounted the nail varnish incident: “I was in Coleen’s mum and dad’s house … and I fell asleep on the couch the night before, and Coleen painted me toenails while I was asleep, and I had no idea!

“It was like a – I don’t know what colour it was – like a see-through glossy type thing.

“If you really look close, obviously you could see it. So, I got to England and then you get on with the physios and massages and stuff.

“I went to one of the masseurs and he said: ‘Have you painted your toenails?’ I was raging, I was fuming then.”

Rooney also joked that he is “fuming” that Coleen has less time to help him with his wardrobe since they have had their four sons.

Wayne Rooney revealed Coleen painted his toenails in a prank before his first England call-up ( Getty Images for Disney+ )

“Before we had kids, Coleen used to leave me clothes out the night before,” he said.

“She’d put my clothes out, ironed and ready for me to put on the next morning. I know, and then now I’ve got to get up and get my own clothes. I’m fuming.”

On the same podcast, he rcalled being invited to the Beckhams’ home for dinner with Coleen when they were both around 19.

"We were like ‘this is weird, what’s happening here?’," Rooney recalled.

"Had a walk around and he’s showing us round his house, and then I open a door and his eldest boy – I bumped his head and he started crying."

He added: "I thought ‘oh Jesus Christ’. Yeah, that was surreal and we sat there with Becks and Victoria having dinner, it was like…"

Fellow podcast host Kelly Somers enquired: "What was dinner? Was it posh?" Rooney clarified: "No. We met up with Becks and Victoria, me and Coleen, when he was at Madrid and went for dinner then, and we were having kebabs."

“He’s obviously a great lad and Victoria’s such a lovely woman, and they’re funny. A lot funnier than people would think.”

The Wayne Rooney Show is available on BBC Sport YouTube, BBC Sounds and iPlayer every Monday and Friday morning, and can be found by clicking on the link www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0m0dgzr