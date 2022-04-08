Wayne Rooney made light of Cristiano Ronaldo’s accusation that he is ‘jealous’ of him after the Portuguese forward appeared to take offence to criticism of his Manchester United return.

During a recent appearance on Monday Night Football, England’s record goalscorer made the assessment that Ronaldo’s second stint Old Trafford has not worked out.

Ronaldo then responded with an Instagram post which seemed to be aimed at Rooney, saying: “Two jealous.”

But the Derby County manager refused to get embroiled in a war of words with his former teammate as he laughed off Ronaldo’s claims.

He said: “I actually saw that this morning. I’d probably say there isn’t a football player in the planet that isn’t jealous of Cristiano [Ronaldo].

“The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned…the six pack. I’d say every player probably bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano.”

Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions since returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

But after a second place finish last season, Manchester United are set to miss out on a top four spot at the end of the current campaign.

With eight games remaining Ralf Rangnick’s team are down in seventh place, three points behind Tottenham in the race for Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Rooney’s Derby County face a huge uphill task to avoid relegation from the Championship. Due to their points deductions they are nine points adrift of safety with just six games left.