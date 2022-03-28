Wayne Rooney reveals ambition to become Manchester United manager

Wayne Rooney has revealed his main motivation behind going into management was to one day take charge of Manchester United.

Rooney has remained committed to Derby County during their financial turmoil and Championship relegation battle, and admitted he turned down an interview at Everton as it might impact his chances of one day returning to Old Trafford.

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job,” Rooney told The Sun.

“I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

Rooney, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer, also urged Marcus Rashford to remain at the club and attempt to break that record, amid reports the forward is prepared to move on this summer.

“To get the record and be United’s highest goal scorer is f***** massive,” he said. “What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f****** gets his head out of his a*** and goes and breaks that record. He is a Manchester lad.”

Rooney also pulled no punches when referring to Cristiano Ronaldo as “f***** annoying” and called Rio Ferdinand “arrogant”.

Rooney also revealed how, when he was 14, he had once told Sir Alex Ferguson to “f*** off”.

“Sir Alex ­Ferguson tried to sign me when I was 14. He was on the phone to my mum and dad,” Rooney said.

“They said, ‘Alex is on the phone, Manchester United want to sign you’. I said, ‘Tell him to f*** off. I want to play for Everton’.

“Then as time went on, I knew I had to play for Alex Ferguson. The reason I signed for United was Alex Ferguson.”