Wayne Rooney to coach MLS All Stars against Arsenal in July

Wayne Rooney will coach the MLS All Stars against Arsenal this summer, as the teams square off in Washington DC.

Rooney took over as DC United coach last July, returning to the club he represented between 2018 and 2019.

And the former England and Manchester United striker will play a role in the 2023 MLS All Star Game, as he leads the eponymous team against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The fixture will take place at Audi Field in Washington DC on 19 July, midway through the Major League Soccer season and after the Premier League season has ended.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer – first as a player and now as a manager,” said Rooney, 37.

“The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer, against a top Premier League club like Arsenal, will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in DC.”

Rooney’s DC United, whose home ground is Audi Field, sit 11th in the Eastern Conference after four games of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with 10 games to go. However, defending champions Manchester City have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s side.