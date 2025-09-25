Thursday’s briefing: Nottingham Forest’s European return ends all square

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest’s return to Europe did not go exactly to plan, but domestically there were few problems for Premier League sides in the Carabao Cup.

Wayne Rooney revealed how wife Coleen managing his alcohol issues saved his life.

Postecoglou’s wait goes on

Ange Postecoglou’s wait for a first win continues but the Nottingham Forest boss saw positives and moments of “beauty” as the club’s long-awaited European return ended in a frustrating draw at Real Betis.

The Reds’ first continental campaign since 1995/96 started in Seville where their Europa League opener was heading for a memorable victory after Igor Jesus scored twice after Cedric Bakambu’s goal for the hosts.

However, Antony scored late on and Postecoglou said: “I guess the challenge now is to make sure the players don’t drop their heads at all because we’re not getting the victories.

“I’m really disappointed tonight they didn’t get the rewards for the good play because that fuels it even more, they feel even better about the way things are going.”

Wayne Rooney opens up on alcohol problems

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes he would be dead were it not for his wife Coleen helping him manage problems with alcohol.

The 39-year-old, United’s record goalscorer, says he was “struggling massively” with his drinking during his playing career and admits he would often do it for two straight days.

“I honestly believe if she weren’t there I’d be dead,” he told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“I wanted to go out and enjoy my time with my friends and have a night out. It got to a point where I went too far – that was a moment in my life where I was struggling massively with alcohol.”

Arteta looking for Eze improvement

Mikel Arteta believes Eberechi Eze still has plenty more to bring to Arsenal’s attacking play after watching him score his first goal for the club in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Port Vale.

Eze struck after just eight minutes but Arsenal struggled to create clear opportunities against their League One hosts until substitute Leandro Trossard struck in the 86th minute.

Eze’s goal was his first since returning to the club in a £60million move from Crystal Palace.

“He played very centrally against a team that went 5-4-1, super-compact inside, it’s not easy to find the space but he’s very capable with the goal,” said Arteta.

“He needs to still play more with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do. In general very good, there is still a lot more to give I think.”

Osula an option for Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has put striker Will Osula on red alert for the Premier League after seeing him score twice as the holders booked their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The 22-year-old Dane scored the Magpies’ second and final goals in a 4-1 victory over League One leaders Bradford at St James’ Park.

Asked how close Osula is to starting a league game, Howe said: “He’s done himself no harm. That will have done him the world of good on so many different levels.

“This was an opportunity he needed to grab and he did. He puts himself very much in the forefront of my thoughts.”

What’s on today?

Aston Villa and Rangers, two teams struggling domestically, are in Europa League action against Bologna and Genk respectively.