Wayne Rooney tells Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

Wayne Rooney believes it is time for Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United.

Rooney was speaking as a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show as he discussed Manchester United’s troubles, and he said the club needed to turn their focus on younger players and move on from some of the struggling older guard.

“I think it’s got to the point now where it’s probably better if he moves on,” Rooney said of Pogba. “If Paul is honest with himself, he’s probably not had the impact he would have liked since he returned.

“I watch him play for France and it’s a completely different player. His ability, his vision, control of the game is there in every game for France. It hasn’t quite worked for him at Manchester United and I think there’s a few players they need to let go.”

Rooney said he would pick Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax’s Erik ten Hag to take over his former club.

Pochettino and Ten Hag are the frontrunners for the job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s tenure set to end after this season.

Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season before joining PSG in January 2021, where he has helped them win two trophies.

“Pochettino has done it in the Premier League. He knows the league,” Derby County manager Rooney said. “If I’m choosing between those two, I’d go for Pochettino. He would need time and given time he would do well.

“Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can’t afford to fail again.”

United are seventh in the Premier League on 51 points with eight matches left to play.