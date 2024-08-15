Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Wayne Rooney has revealed how the Channel 4 programme First Dates helped his Plymouth team get their first win of the new season.

Argyle beat League Two Cheltenham 3-0 in the Carabao Cup first round on Wednesday night, bouncing back from their 4-0 drubbing at Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship opener.

Rooney described the result as a “wake-up call” after a difficult start to life in charge at the Devon club, but was pleased with how his side responded to a tough day.

And Rooney has highlighted the importance of switching off from football and spending time in front of the TV - specifically First Dates - following a much more encouraging performance in the cup.

"There’s always pressure, of course there is, that’s part of the game," Rooney told BBC Sport . "After the game on Sunday I turned my phone off and I watched an episode of First Dates.

"It’s important you can switch off, you can get away from it and then I revisited it early Monday morning and watched the game back.

"You can have a bad game, that happens, it’s important that they are able to switch off because sometimes then you can think too much about it and that does affect you mentally."

Rooney also acknowledged the criticism that came after Plymouth’s ignominious start to the Championship season.

Wayne Rooney reset after a 4-0 defeat by watching First Dates ( Getty Images )

He spent three months in charge of Birmingham last season, winning just two of 15 matches with the Blues, who were eventually relegated to League One.

The former Manchester United and England striker understands that his profile means that Plymouth’s fortunes during his tenure will attract extra attention, though he insists that he can deal with the scrutiny.

"I understand it. I get there’s a lot more scrutiny on me, that’s fine, I can deal with that,” Rooney added. “I know what we’re doing and what we’re trying to achieve at the club.

"It was a surprise on Sunday [against Sheffield Wednesday] but I don’t think it was a time to panic and we’ve had to get the team in, discuss it, put that game to bed.

"There were some harsh words said to the players on that performance and I wanted and expected a reaction tonight and thankfully I got that."