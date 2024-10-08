Wayne Rooney charged over dismissal in Plymouth clash with Blackburn

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has been charged with three counts of misconduct following his dismissal in Saturday’s home Sky Bet Championship win against Blackburn Rovers.

Rooney was shown a red card by referee James Linington at Home Park for protesting at the fourth official after Blackburn defender Joe Rankin-Costello’s late equaliser.

Morgan Whittaker then scored the winning goal seven minutes into stoppage time to secure Rooney a much-needed win.

An FA statement read: “Wayne Rooney has been charged following Plymouth Argyle’s match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, October 5, in the EFL Championship.

“The manager’s conduct around the 87th minute was allegedly improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official, which led to his dismissal.

“It’s further alleged that his conduct after being dismissed was improper and/or violent.

“It’s also alleged that by returning to the field of play after being dismissed his behaviour was improper. Wayne Rooney has until Tuesday, October 15 to respond.”

The former England and Manchester United striker, appointed as Plymouth manager in May, had been sent to the stands just before Whittaker ensured the Pilgrims claimed a 2-1 win.

Plymouth have won three of their nine league games under Rooney and sit 14th in the table.