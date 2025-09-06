Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scunthorpe v Wealdstone abandoned in added time after Daniel Nkrumah injury

Nkrumah was taken off on a stretcher after a lengthy delay for treatment

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 06 September 2025 18:30 BST
Comments
Scunthorpe v Wealdstone was abandoned following an injury Wealdstone striker Daniel Nkrumah (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Scunthorpe’s Enterprise National League clash with Wealdstone was abandoned deep into added time following an injury to visiting striker Daniel Nkrumah.

The home side led 2-1 when Nkrumah sustained the injury and was stretchered from the field following a lengthy delay for treatment.

The visiting players appeared to follow Nkrumah off the pitch, and both clubs confirmed on social media that the game had been abandoned.

Wealdstone later tweeted: “Daniel Nkrumah is now in hospital and stable. Thank you to the medical staff at Scunthorpe United and the paramedics for their support.”

Enzio Boldewijn had given Wealdstone a sixth minute lead but Alfie Beestin’s brilliant left-foot volley hauled the Iron level just past the half-hour mark.

Danny Whitehall headed Scunthorpe into the lead just before the break and Cal Roberts had a good chance to make the game safe before the added time injury to Nkrumah.

