Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The second season of Welcome to Wrexham is about to drop on Disney+, recounting the latest exploits of the historic Welsh football club undergoing an improbable rejuvenation under new owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Having missed out on promotion in the 2021/22 season after a playoff defeat to Grimsby Town, Wrexham restarted life back in the National League with aims to return to the Football League for the first time since the 2008 season.

In their third season under Hollywood ownership, the Welsh club’s fans experience their fair share of highs and lows on the pitch. From big-name signings to last-gaps victories, here are seven moments to look out for in the latest series of Welcome to Wrexham.

New signing makes his mark

In season one, Wrexham made striker Paul Mullin their eye-catching summer acquisition with the Liverpudlian moving back to the National League having scored a remarkable 32 goals in 46 games to fire Cambridge United to an unlikely promotion out of League Two.

This year the big incoming was diminutive and technical attacking midfielder Elliott Lee who dropped down from the Championship with Luton Town to join the Welsh club in the fifth tier on a free transfer. Much like Mullin, Lee hit the ground running immediately with his superb late brace securing a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Eastleigh to kickstart Wrexham’s new season.

Twelve-goal thriller

After losing for the second time in the season against promotion-rivals Notts County in October, Wrexham welcomed Barnet to the Racecourse Ground as they looked to bounce back from the disappointing defeat. What followed was a topsy-turvy 12-goal classic as Wrexham won 7-5 against the north London club.

A rapid-fire four goals in 11 minutes set the tone for a barnstorming game in front of Wrexham’s home fans. Combined with braces from Paul Mullin and Aaron Hayden, the Welsh side came out on top in this goal-fest which would provide the platform for an incredible 28-game unbeaten run for Wrexham in the National League.

FA Cup run

Alongside their enthralling league campaign, Wrexham also enjoyed a fruitful run in the FA Cup. Having started out in the fourth qualifying round, the Red Dragons made it to the third round where they shocked second-tier side Coventry City, winning 4-3 before setting up a mouthwatering fourth-round tie against fellow Championship side, Sheffield United.

Wrexham knocked out second-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup third round (Getty Images)

After a frenetic tie, Wrexham were cruelly denied another famous victory as Sheffield United rescued a draw with John Egan’s last-minute strike. In the replay at Bramall Lane, they eventually lost 3-1, bringing their marvellous cup run to an end.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Rise of the women’s team

While most of the documentary focuses on the men’s team, there is a stand-alone episode of the new series which focuses on the development of the women’s team, which McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought alongside the men’s team.

Despite not being on full-time contracts, the women’s side – led by star striker Rosie Hughes – enjoyed a hugely successful season, winning promotion to the top flight of women’s football in Wales.

Ben Foster comes out of retirement to rejoin

Ben Foster’s late-season arrival is one of the biggest stories to look out for in season two. The former Machester United and England keeper dramatically came out of retirement to sign for Wrexham after an injury to first-choice keeper Rob Lainton.

Foster had a spell at Wrexham in 2005 but returned to the club 18 years later to try and help them seal their promotion back to the Football League.

Foster came out of retirement to sign for Wrexham (PA Wire)

Penalty-save heroics

After 41 games, Wrexham’s promotion hopes hinged on a must-win crunch tie against Notts County at the end of the season. After a breathtaking 90 minutes, Wrexham led 3-2 but a twist in the tale arrived in the sixth minute of added time when Notts County were awarded a late penalty and a chance to equalise.

However, it was new signing Foster who came to the rescue, with his late penalty save securing a vital win and ensuring Wrexham leapfrogged Notts County into first place late in the season.

Following a draw against Barnet and a win against Yeovil Town, Wrexham hosted Boreham Wood knowing a win would secure them the title and promotion to League Two.

Despite Boreham Wood going ahead in the first minute, the Red Dragons responded through Lee and Mullin’s brace to secure a historic 3-1 win and wrap up the National League title in front of their jubilant fans and owners.