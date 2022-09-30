On This Day in 2002 – Bulldozers begin demolishing Wembley to mark end of era
The process of the old ground making way for a new national stadium started at 11.09am on a Monday morning.
Bulldozers began demolishing the old Wembley on this day in 2002, marking the end of an era for one of the most famous stadiums in the world.
At 11.09am on a Monday morning a 35-ton bulldozer called Goliath slowly began to turn the north London home of English football into rubble.
Work began on the operations and press room – the corridor linking the Twin Towers – as the process of the old ground making way for a new national stadium started.
After being built in 1923 to mark the Empire Games, Wembley had hosted an array of sporting events and pop concerts, including the 1966 World Cup final won by England, and Live Aid.
The new 90,000-seater stadium was, at that point, scheduled to open in 2006.
Adam Crozier, the FA’s chief executive at the time, said: “It has been a long haul to reach a successful outcome.
“It is great news for everyone involved in football. Players and fans can now look forward to enjoying the facilities at what will be the best stadium in the world.”
George Cohen, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team, came to see for himself the end of the old stadium, and he said: “It is very sad that Wembley has gone.
“But you get over it because everyone has memories. It is going to be replaced by a much better stadium.”
The new Wembley eventually opened in 2007, staging that year’s FA Cup final in May, in which Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 after extra-time thanks to a Didier Drogba goal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.