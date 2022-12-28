FA could install perimeter fencing at Wembley after Euro 2020 final chaos

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New gated perimeter fencing could be erected at Wembley as part of the Football Association’s response to the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

A review conducted by Baroness Casey last year found there were more than 20 ‘near-misses’ which could have resulted in serious injury or death connected to the chaos surrounding the match between England and Italy on 11 July 2021.

An application was submitted to Brent Council last week by Wembley National Stadium Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the FA.

The application was stated to include “installation of fencing and roller shutters (B1 and B2 Steps), external alterations to existing Club Wembley, staff, media and VIP entrances and staff fire exit, with perimeter fencing introduced adjacent staff and media entrances (all at Level B2)”.

An FA spokesperson said: “We have submitted a planning application to Brent Council for new secure entrance portals around the entry points on our B2 level.

“These are part of the works we are carrying out, based on the Casey Review recommendations.”

Baroness Casey’s review made eight recommendations in all, one of which was for the FA and Wembley National Stadium Limited to strengthen safety plans, including “physical fences and means of separating and filtering unticketed fans from those with legitimate access”.

The review found around 2,000 ticketless individuals gained entry to Wembley on the day, with 400 ejected. The individuals were found to have gained entry by tailgating or involvement in one of 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates and emergency fire doors.

Those ticketless individuals created the extremely high likelihood of fatalities, according to Eric Stuart, a security expert who contributed to the review.

The UK and Ireland are bidding to host the men’s Euros in 2028, with a decision set to be taken by Uefa next autumn.