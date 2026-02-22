Tolu Arokodare and Romaine Mundle victims of racist abuse on ‘appalling weekend’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundle have become the latest Premier League players to be subjected to racist abuse on social media, capping an “appalling weekend” that has seen four separate cases.

Arokodare missed a penalty in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and subsequently received racist messages from several accounts.

The Black Cats later revealed Mundle had been the victim of similar attacks after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 loss to Fulham.

The news follows treatment doled out to Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri, who were targeted online after their teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.

Reacting on Sunday evening, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, which has called for platforms to do more to address the problem, issued a statement which read: “We stand in solidarity with Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle.

“This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly.

“The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else.”

The Premier League issued its own statements on the latest incidents, vowing to assist Wolves’ and Sunderland’s investigations, committing to “serious consequences” for guilty parties and reaffirming: “Football is for everyone – there is no room for racism.”

Wolves said the club was “disgusted by numerous instances of racist abuse, from multiple perpetrators”.

It added: “We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Tolu has our full and unwavering support.

“The club has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken.

“We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.”

Arokodare said in an Instagram story: “It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.

“These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are.”

Sunderland said: “The abhorrent behaviour displayed by multiple individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club under any circumstances.

“The club is actively working with the relevant authorities and online platforms to identify those responsible, and we will take the strongest possible action available to us.

“These individuals do not represent Sunderland AFC, our values, or our community – and they are not welcome on Wearside.”

Europe’s governing body UEFA last week began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior that he was racially abused on the pitch by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon. The Argentinian has denied the allegations.

Fofana, who shared images of messages directed to his Instagram account, had earlier offered a pessimistic take on the process.

“2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished,” he posted.

“You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything.”

Mejbri had earlier also shared abusive messages he had received and wrote on his Instagram story: “It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please.”