Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wesley Fofana surgery blow for Chelsea

The 22-year-old faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 18 July 2023 15:38
Chelsea have announced Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea have announced Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 22-year-old centre-back begins his rehabilitation at the Blues’ Cobham training ground while the squad travel to the United States on a pre-season trip.

Fofana, who joined the Londoners from Leicester in 2022 for £75million, featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.

This latest problem comes two years after the Frenchman broke his leg in a pre-season friendly for Leicester against Villareal which saw him miss a large part of the 2021-22 campaign.

Recommended

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Alfie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys are the remaining centre-back options at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal in the US as he prepares for Thursday’s opening pre-season clash against Wrexham.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in