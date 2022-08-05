Football transfer rumours: Chelsea consider record bid for defender Wesley Fofana
The Blues are reportedly willing to go beyond £80m.
What the papers say
Chelsea are mulling a record-breaking offer for 21-year-old Leicester defender Wesley Fofana after having an initial £60million bid rejected, according to the Daily Mail. The paper writes the Blues are willing to go beyond £80m – the record fee for a defender set in 2019 when Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.
The Mirror adds that Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose team are reportedly willing to see him go.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea over 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror. Hopes for a move to Old Trafford seem to have slumped amid a row over unpaid wages at Barcelona and persistent interest from Chelsea.
And Tottenham are close to securing 19-year-old Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie for £21m, according to the Telegraph. The youngster would be the side’s seventh signing this summer.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Maxwell Cornet: The Mail reports the 25-year-old Burnley winger is set to have a medical at West Ham.
Lucas Torreira: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 26-year-old Arsenal midfielder has agreed to join Galatasaray.
