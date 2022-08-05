Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea consider record bid for defender Wesley Fofana

The Blues are reportedly willing to go beyond £80m.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 05 August 2022 07:29
Comments
Wesley Fofana could be on the move (Rui Vieira/PA)
Wesley Fofana could be on the move (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Chelsea are mulling a record-breaking offer for 21-year-old Leicester defender Wesley Fofana after having an initial £60million bid rejected, according to the Daily Mail. The paper writes the Blues are willing to go beyond £80m – the record fee for a defender set in 2019 when Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

The Mirror adds that Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose team are reportedly willing to see him go.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea over 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror. Hopes for a move to Old Trafford seem to have slumped amid a row over unpaid wages at Barcelona and persistent interest from Chelsea.

Manchester United will give up on a bidding war for Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

And Tottenham are close to securing 19-year-old Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie for £21m, according to the Telegraph. The youngster would be the side’s seventh signing this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Maxwell Cornet: The Mail reports the 25-year-old Burnley winger is set to have a medical at West Ham.

Lucas Torreira: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 26-year-old Arsenal midfielder has agreed to join Galatasaray.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in