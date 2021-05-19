Sam Allardyce has announced he is stepping down from his role as West Bromwich Albion coach at the end of the season.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League earlier this month, marking the first time in Allardyce’s managerial career that one of his sides has gone down.

Moments after the Baggies suffered a 3-1 home defeat by West Ham – one of Allardyce’s former clubs – West Brom released a statement from their soon-to-be ex-coach, who will oversee one final game before leaving his role.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club,” began the 66-year-old’s statement. “After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.

“If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career.

“I believe the club now needs stability and continuity and this would, in my opinion, best be provided by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.

“I must thank the players and staff, in particular Luke Dowling and Ken (Xu Ke), for their unwavering commitment to a very difficult challenge during my time at the club. This challenge was made all the more difficult, of course, by the enforced absence of the club’s fantastic supporters, some of whom I am delighted were present for our final home game against West Ham United.

“The club have asked for my opinion on the qualities my successor will require and I have been more than happy to offer my thoughts. The search for my replacement starts after the final game of the season at Leeds United. In the meantime, we will be concentrating fully on the preparation for that game and will do everything we can to finish the season with as many points as possible.”

Allardyce signed an 18-month contract as he took over from Slaven Bilic – another former West Ham coach – in December, with West Brom 19th in the table.

The Baggies’ final game of the season will be an away fixture against Leeds on Sunday.